Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
11:30
Mintlyn Crematorium
passed away peacefully on 6th March 2020 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of Joan (deceased). A loving Father, Grandad & Great Grandad. A private family service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday 6th April at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for The Queen Elizabeth Hospital wheel chair fund may be sent to - John Lincoln Funeral Director 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton PE36 6AG
Published in Haverhill Echo on Apr. 2, 2020
