Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 30, 2020
11:00
St Mary's Church
Haverhill
George Edwin of Haverhill; passed away peacefully at The Meadows Care Home on Friday 3rd July 2020, aged 85 years. Beloved husband of the late Carole, dearly loved dad of Kevin and Tracy, dear father-in-law of Kerry and Tony, and adored grandad to Jamie, Ashley, Alex, Thomas, Amy and James, and a dearest brother and uncle. Funeral Service at St Mary's Church, Haverhill on Thursday 30th July at 11.00am followed by interment in Haverhill Cemetery. Due to the current situation the number of attendees are restricted to family members and close friends only. Flowers, or if wished, donations for Roy Castle Lung Foundation may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on July 16, 2020
