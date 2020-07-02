Home

Barbara and the family of the late Gerald wish to thank all who sent kind messages of sympathy following their sad bereavement. Thanks also to those who were able to attend the funeral service and to those not able to due to the current circumstances, but who showed such support. Also for the kind donations made to The Salvation Army in his memory. Special thanks are due to Reverend Peter Goodhall for a lovely service and his support and to all at H. J. Paintin Ltd for all arrangements made in such a caring way. Please accept this as an expression of their sincere gratitude.
Published in Haverhill Echo on July 2, 2020
