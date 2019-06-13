Home

Gladys Violet Ely

Gladys Violet Ely Notice
ELY
Gladys Violet
Passed peacefully to rest on Wednesday 29th May 2019, aged 93 years. Wife of the late Pete Ely and a much loved mum, grandma and great-grandma. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel on Wednesday 3rd July at 12noon. Please wear a touch of colour, black is optional. Family flowers only please but if wished donations for Royal Papworth Hospital Charity may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 43 High Street, Linton, Cambridge, CB21 4HS
Published in Haverhill Echo on June 13, 2019
