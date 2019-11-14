|
PETTITT
Hazel formerly of The Oak House, Little Bradley died peacefully at The Swallows Nursing Home on Thursday 24th October 2019, aged 92 years. She was the much loved sister of the late Jean, John & Janet. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel on Wednesday 20th November at 12.00noon. Family flowers only please, but if wished, donations made payable to The Swallows (for the purchase of a tree to be planted in the gardens of The Swallows Nursing Home in memory of Hazel) may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Nov. 14, 2019