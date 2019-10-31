|
|
SHARDELOW
Helena
of Haverhill; Passed away suddenly on Tuesday 22nd October 2019, aged 61 years. She was an amazing and loving Wife to Paul, Mum to Geoffrey and Lynette and Nanny to Ava. She will be greatly missed by so many. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel (IP28 6RR) on Friday 8th November at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, but if wished donations may be made payable to H.J. Paintin Ltd Donation Account (to be split between the charities close to Helena's heart) and sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Oct. 31, 2019