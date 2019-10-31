Home

H.J. Paintin Ltd
60 Withersfield Road
Haverill, Suffolk CB9 9HE
01440 703218
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
13:00
West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel
Helena SHARDELOW

Helena SHARDELOW
SHARDELOW

Helena

of Haverhill; Passed away suddenly on Tuesday 22nd October 2019, aged 61 years. She was an amazing and loving Wife to Paul, Mum to Geoffrey and Lynette and Nanny to Ava. She will be greatly missed by so many. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel (IP28 6RR) on Friday 8th November at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, but if wished donations may be made payable to H.J. Paintin Ltd Donation Account (to be split between the charities close to Helena's heart) and sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Oct. 31, 2019
