MARSH

Irene Dorothy 'Rene'

of Haverhill; passed away peacefully at The Meadows Care Home on Sunday 7th June 2020, aged 91 years. Loving Mum of Linda & the late Jamie, Nan to Julie & Paul and Lisa & Greg and Great-Nanny to Megan, Cameron and Billy. A Private Funeral Service has been held. Donations, if wished, in her memory may be made payable to British Deaf Association and sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE. Please accept this as an expression of their sincere gratitude.
Published in Haverhill Echo on July 9, 2020
