Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
13:00
West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel
Irene READER

Notice Condolences

Irene READER Notice
READER

Irene of Haverhill; passed away peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital on Saturday 19th October 2019, in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of Cliff, much loved mum to Joan & James and Stephen & Jackie, a loving nanna and great-nanna. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel on Friday 15th November at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, but if wished, donations for Alzheimer's Research UK may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Oct. 31, 2019
