|
|
RANDALL
Ivan
of Haverhill; Died peacefully on Tuesday 29th October 2019, aged 92 years. Beloved husband ofthe late Ann, cherished dad of Linda & Paul, Jane & Robert and Alan & Karen. Much loved grandad of Jo & Michael, Katy & Trevor, Wayne & Zoe, Gemma & Owen, Charlotte & Jon, Clarke, Joshua and Harry and a dearest great grandad. Funeral Service at Cambridge City Crematorium, East Chapel on Friday 29th November at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please but if wished donations for East Anglian Air Ambulance
may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Nov. 14, 2019