Ivy of Kedington; passed to rest peacefully on Saturday 31st August 2019, aged 75 years. Dearly loved mum of David, John and Caroline and a much loved nan, great-nan and sister to Betty. Funeral Service at Kedington Parish Church on Tuesday 24th September at 1.30pm followed by cremation at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel. Flowers, or if wished, donations for St Nicholas Hospice Care may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Sept. 18, 2019