'Bobby' Ivy Louise

Of Sturmer, passed away peacefully at Symonds House Nursing Home, Linton on Tuesday 24th November 2020, aged 89 years. Wife of the late Alfred, much loved mother of Jill & Gary and Brian & Ann-Marie, grandmother of Hayley, Jazmine and Lance. She will be sadly missed by all her family. Due to current restrictions, the funeral service will be for immediate family and close friends only. Donations, if desired, in memory of Bobby, may be made payable to Alzheimer's Research UK or Dementia UK and sent c/o Peasgood & Skeates, 12-14 Queen Street, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9EF. Alternatively, these may be made by visiting Ivy's personal 'In Memory' Page at www.peasgoodandskeates.co.uk
Published in Haverhill Echo on Dec. 3, 2020
