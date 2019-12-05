Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Haverhill
7 High Street
Haverhill, Suffolk CB9 8AA
01440 712 365
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00
St Mary's Parish Church
Haverhill
More Obituaries for James PAGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James PAGE

Notice

James PAGE Notice
PAGE James William (Jim)

died suddenly at home on Saturday, 23rd November 2019, aged 74. A loving husband of Linda, father of Christopher, father-in-law to Emma, brother to Danny and John. Many thanks to a neighbour, paramedics and the Air Ambulance for their huge efforts in trying to save him. Funeral Service at St Mary's Parish Church, Haverhill on Thursday, 19th December 2019 at 11.00am followed by interment in the Cemetery. Family flowers only, but if wished donations to the British Heart Foundation and East Anglian Air Ambulance either on the day or c/o Co-op Funeralcare, 7 High Street, Haverhill CB9 8AA.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Dec. 5, 2019
