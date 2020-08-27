|
PERRY
James Robert of Newmarket. Brave D-Day veteran passed away peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital on 7th August 2020. Much loved partner of Josie. War hero James will be missed by his proud family, sons Edward and Iain, daughter Susan and all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private funeral to be held at West Suffolk Crematorium on Friday 4th September. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of James can be made out to the Royal Marines Charity and sent c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Aug. 27, 2020