Janet JARRALD

Janet JARRALD Notice
JARRALD

Janet

Peacefully, on the 19th April, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, aged 69 years, of Wiggenhall St Germans, formerly of North Wootton. Much loved wife of Ian and a loving mum of Robert and Kirsty. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for the Kidney Fund QEH (Dialysis Unit), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Haverhill Echo on Apr. 30, 2020
