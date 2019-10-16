|
|
BUNNEY
Jean
of Helions Walk, Haverhill. Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 2nd October 2019, aged 80 years. Adored wife of John for 62 years, much loved mum to John and Kim and devoted nan to Carly, Lynn, Sonya and Kirsty. She will be so dearly missed by all her family. A funeral service to Celebrate Jean's Life will take place at St. Mary's Church, Haverhill on Tuesday 29th October 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by Private interment. Immediate family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be made payable to British Heart Foundation and sent c/o Peasgood & Skeates, 12-14 Queen Street, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9EF or made via Joan's personal 'In Memory' Page at www.peasgoodandskeates.co.uk
Published in Haverhill Echo on Oct. 16, 2019