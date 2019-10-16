Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
13:30
St. Mary's Church
Haverhill
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean BUNNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean BUNNEY

Notice Condolences

Jean BUNNEY Notice
BUNNEY

Jean

of Helions Walk, Haverhill. Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 2nd October 2019, aged 80 years. Adored wife of John for 62 years, much loved mum to John and Kim and devoted nan to Carly, Lynn, Sonya and Kirsty. She will be so dearly missed by all her family. A funeral service to Celebrate Jean's Life will take place at St. Mary's Church, Haverhill on Tuesday 29th October 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by Private interment. Immediate family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be made payable to British Heart Foundation and sent c/o Peasgood & Skeates, 12-14 Queen Street, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9EF or made via Joan's personal 'In Memory' Page at www.peasgoodandskeates.co.uk
Published in Haverhill Echo on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.