H Peasgood & Sons
Unit 6 Shire Hill
Saffron Walden, Essex CB11 3AQ
01799 523314
Committal
Friday, Dec. 4, 2020
15:00
Cam Valley Crematorium
Great Chesterford
Saffron Walden
View Map
Jeanne HALE Notice
HALE

Jeanne Margaret

Passed away peacefully in Cambridge on Saturday 14th November 2020, surrounded by her family. Beloved widow of Richard; mother of Simon and Jonathan; and grandmother of Ashleigh and Florence. Following wartime service in the WAAF, Jeanne married Richard in 1948 and supported him throughout his career in Averys, the renowned weighing machine manufacturer. A private family Committal Service will be held at 3.00pm on Friday 4 December 2020 at the Cam Valley Crematorium, Great Chesterford, Saffron Walden, CB10 1FE. Family flowers only please. The family plans to hold a memorial service to celebrate Jeanne's long and happy life when conditions permit. Donations may be given to the Stroke Association, and made via the InMemory page at www.peasgoodandskeates.co.uk or sent c/o Peasgood & Skeates, High Street, Saffron Walden, Essex, CB10 1EE. Tel: 01799 513513.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Dec. 3, 2020
