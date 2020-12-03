|
|
HALE
Jeanne Margaret
Passed away peacefully in Cambridge on Saturday 14th November 2020, surrounded by her family. Beloved widow of Richard; mother of Simon and Jonathan; and grandmother of Ashleigh and Florence. Following wartime service in the WAAF, Jeanne married Richard in 1948 and supported him throughout his career in Averys, the renowned weighing machine manufacturer. A private family Committal Service will be held at 3.00pm on Friday 4 December 2020 at the Cam Valley Crematorium, Great Chesterford, Saffron Walden, CB10 1FE. Family flowers only please. The family plans to hold a memorial service to celebrate Jeanne's long and happy life when conditions permit. Donations may be given to the Stroke Association, and made via the InMemory page at www.peasgoodandskeates.co.uk or sent c/o Peasgood & Skeates, High Street, Saffron Walden, Essex, CB10 1EE. Tel: 01799 513513.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Dec. 3, 2020