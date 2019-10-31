Home

Jeanne Beryl of Haverhill and formerly of Enfield; passed away peacefully in Addenbrooke's Hospital on Monday 21st October 2019, aged 90 years. Much loved older sister of Anthony and dear friend to many. Funeral Service at St Mary's Church, Haverhill on Tuesday 12th November at 12.30pm followed by cremation. No flowers please, but if wished donations for British Lung Foundation (to benefit C.O.P.D.) may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Oct. 31, 2019
