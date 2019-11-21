|
|
|
WEBB
Jeanne Beryl
Anthony and the family of the late Jeanne wish to thank all who sent kind messages of sympathy following their sad bereavement. Thanks also to those who attended the funeral service and sent such kind donations for the British Lung Foundation (to benefit COPD) in her memory. Special thanks are due to Addenbrooke's Hospital for their care of Jeanne and H.J. Paintin Funeral Directors. Please accept this as an expression of their sincere gratitude.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Nov. 21, 2019