Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00
West Suffolk Crematorium
St Edmund's Chapel
Jim HOUCHEN Notice
HOUCHEN

Jim Of Haverhill, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday 23rd December 2019 aged 88 years. Devoted husband of the late Betty, loving dad of Deborah and Paul, father-in-law of Peter and Paula and a much loved grandad of Daniel and Emma. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service at the West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel, on Monday 13th January 2020 at 11.00am. Family flowers only please but if wished donations for Kidney Research UK may be sent c/o H.J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Jan. 9, 2020
