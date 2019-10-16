|
PETTITT
Jim of Haverhill; Passed away at West Suffolk Hospital on Tuesday 1st October 2019, aged 77 years. Much loved by all his family and many friends. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel on Tuesday 22nd October. Please arrive at 4.00pm the service will commence at 4.15pm. Family flowers only please, but if wished donations may be made payable to British Lung Foundation and sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Oct. 16, 2019