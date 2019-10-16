Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.J. Paintin Ltd
60 Withersfield Road
Haverill, Suffolk CB9 9HE
01440 703218
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
16:00
West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Jim PETTITT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim PETTITT

Notice Condolences

Jim PETTITT Notice
PETTITT

Jim of Haverhill; Passed away at West Suffolk Hospital on Tuesday 1st October 2019, aged 77 years. Much loved by all his family and many friends. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel on Tuesday 22nd October. Please arrive at 4.00pm the service will commence at 4.15pm. Family flowers only please, but if wished donations may be made payable to British Lung Foundation and sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.