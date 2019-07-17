Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan DALLAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan and Andrew DALLAS

Notice Condolences

Joan and Andrew DALLAS Notice
DALLAS

Joan & Andrew

It is with great sadness that the family announces the deaths of Joan and her son Andrew. Joan passed away at St Josephs Care Home, Sudbury on 3rd July 2019, aged 89 years. Andrew passed away at home in Halstead on 24th June 2019, aged 64 years. A joint funeral service will take place at St Gregory's Church, Sudbury on Wednesday 7th August at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations to be shared between St Gregory's Church and MIND, can be made at the Church or c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Service, Cornard Road, Sudbury CO10 2XA.
Published in Haverhill Echo on July 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.