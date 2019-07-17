|
|
DALLAS
Joan & Andrew
It is with great sadness that the family announces the deaths of Joan and her son Andrew. Joan passed away at St Josephs Care Home, Sudbury on 3rd July 2019, aged 89 years. Andrew passed away at home in Halstead on 24th June 2019, aged 64 years. A joint funeral service will take place at St Gregory's Church, Sudbury on Wednesday 7th August at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations to be shared between St Gregory's Church and MIND, can be made at the Church or c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Service, Cornard Road, Sudbury CO10 2XA.
Published in Haverhill Echo on July 17, 2019