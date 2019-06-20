Home

Joan Margaret Franklin

Joan Margaret Franklin Notice
FRANKLIN
Joan Margaret
of Linton
Died peacefully after a short illness on Sunday 2nd June 2019, aged 88 years. Much loved wife of the late John, dearly loved mum of Roger and Lynn and the late Michael, ever loving nanna of Jasmine and dearest sister of the late Pinna. Funeral service at St Mary's Church, Linton on Wednesday 26th June at 1.30pm followed by interment in the cemetery. Family flowers only please but if wished donations for Kidney Research UK may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 43 High Street, Linton, Cambridge, CB21 4HS.
Published in Haverhill Echo on June 20, 2019
