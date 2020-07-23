|
WAKELING
Joe Our Hero passed away peacefully on Monday 29th June 2020, aged 70 years, after a long illness bravely borne. He will be very sadly missed by his beloved wife Carole and adored daughter Nicola and her partner Nicky, his sister Glad, niece Jacqueline and her husband Tim and great-niece Grace and all who knew him. Sincere thank you to all staff on Ward L4 and Transplant Ward G5 at Addenbrooke's Hospital for looking after Joe. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel on Friday 7th August at 2.00pm. Due to the current situation the number of attendees is restricted to family members and close friends only. Family flowers only please, but if wished donations for ACT (to benefit the Transplant Ward at Addenbrooke's Hospital) may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on July 23, 2020