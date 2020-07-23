Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 7, 2020
14:00
West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe WAKELING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe WAKELING

Notice Condolences

Joe WAKELING Notice
WAKELING

Joe Our Hero passed away peacefully on Monday 29th June 2020, aged 70 years, after a long illness bravely borne. He will be very sadly missed by his beloved wife Carole and adored daughter Nicola and her partner Nicky, his sister Glad, niece Jacqueline and her husband Tim and great-niece Grace and all who knew him. Sincere thank you to all staff on Ward L4 and Transplant Ward G5 at Addenbrooke's Hospital for looking after Joe. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel on Friday 7th August at 2.00pm. Due to the current situation the number of attendees is restricted to family members and close friends only. Family flowers only please, but if wished donations for ACT (to benefit the Transplant Ward at Addenbrooke's Hospital) may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on July 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -