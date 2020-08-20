|
WAKELING
Joe
Carole, Nicola and the family of the late Joe wish to thank all who sent kind messages of sympathy following their sad bereavement. Thanks also to those who attended the funeral service and sent such kind donations for ACT (to benefit the Transplant Department at Addenbrooke's Hospital) in his memory. Special thanks are due to Sarah and all at H. J. Paintin Ltd and Adrian Graves for their care and compassion. Please accept this as the only acknowledgement of their most heartfelt gratitude.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Aug. 20, 2020