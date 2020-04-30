|
CLAYDON
John William of Helions Bumpstead; died peacefully at Addenbrooke's Hospital on Sunday 19th April 2020, aged 86 years. Much loved husband of the late Hazel, dearly loved dad of Michael and Andrew & Maria, dearest grandad of Harley and Freya and a dear brother of Ivy and Tops. Private Funeral Service will take place due to the current circumstances. Donations in memory of John may be made payable to Alzheimer's Research UK and sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Apr. 30, 2020