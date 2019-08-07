Home

Of Hundon and formerly of Haverhill, died peacefully at home on Friday 26th July 2019 aged 71 years. Loving husband of the late Winifred, father of Jason & Alison and step-father of Ted, Ronnie, Paul, Deborah and Dawn. Funeral Service will be held at Haverhill Cemetery Chapel on Friday 16th August at 12noon followed by interment in the cemetery. Family flowers only please, but if wished donations for Royal Papworth Hospital Charity may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Aug. 7, 2019
