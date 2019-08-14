|
TALBOT
John (Tolby) of Withersfield died peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital with his family and friends around him on Monday 5th August 2019, aged 86 years. Dear son of the late Albert and Ethel Talbot of Withersfield. Funeral service at Cam Valley Crematorium, Great Chesterford CB10 1RP on Friday 30th August at 12noon. Dress code is smart casual. No flowers please but if wished donations for St Nicholas Hospice Care may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Aug. 14, 2019