WILLETT
John Robert of Haverhill, passed away suddenly at home on Thursday 20th February 2020, aged 61 years. Beloved husband of Kerry and greatly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel on Thursday 26th March at 11.00am. Family flowers only please,but if wished donations may be made payable to East of England Ambulance Service (to benefit West Suffolk Ambulance Service) and sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd., 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Mar. 12, 2020