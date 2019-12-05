Home

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
Josie of Haverhill, passed away peacefully at Addenbrooke's Hospital on Friday 18th October 2019, aged 80 years. Beloved Wife of John and a much loved Mum, Nan and Great-Nanny. Funeral Service at St Felix Church, Haverhill on Wednesday 18th December at 12.30pm followed by private cremation. Flowers or if wished donations may be made payable to ACT (to benefit Ward C4 at Addenbrooke's Hospital) and sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd., 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Dec. 5, 2019
