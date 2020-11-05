Home

Joy POTTS

Joy POTTS Notice
POTTS

Joy

of Haverhill; Passed away peacefully at Eastcotts Nursing Home on Tuesday 22nd September 2020, aged 79 years. Much loved wife of Derrick, mother of Sandra and Stephen. The funeral service has taken place. Derrick and family thank all who sent kind messages of sympathy and those who sent such kind donations for Gideon's UK (for the West Suffolk Branch) c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE, in her memory. Please accept this as the only but most sincere acknowledgement.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Nov. 5, 2020
