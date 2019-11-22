Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
12:30
West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel
MAYES

Joyce Evelyn (née Nunn)

passed away peacefully on Monday 11th November 2019 at Eastcott's Nursing Home, aged 95 years. Beloved wife to the late Bill, dearest mum to Judy & Petand the late Peter and a much loved

nan and great-nan. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Thursday 28th November at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, but donations for the Alzheimer's Society will be gratefully received and can be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Nov. 22, 2019
