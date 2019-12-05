|
|
|
MAYES
Joyce Evelyn
Judy, Peter and the family of the late Joyce wish to thank all who sent kind messages of sympathy following their recent sad bereavement. Thanks also to those who attended the funeral service and sent such kind donations for the Alzheimer's Society in her memory. Special thanks are due to Eastcotts Nursing Home for their care and kindness to Joyce in her final months. Please accept this as an expression of their sincere gratitude.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Dec. 5, 2019