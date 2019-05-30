|
|
SMITH
Julie Caron nee Hoskins
Passed away suddenly at home on the 10th May 2019, aged 55 years. Beloved mother, daughter and sister. Funeral Service takes
place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel at 10:30am on Tuesday 4th June. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to My WiSH Charity - Maternity Ward c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel 01284 723889 or online via the tribute page at www.funeralhelp.co.uk
Published in Haverhill Echo on May 30, 2019