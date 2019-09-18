|
|
WALLIS
June
Of Great Cornard
aged 89 years, passed away peacefully
at Ford Place Nursing Home Thetford.
Dearly loved Mum, Nannie, Great nannie,
Auntie and friend.
Funeral Service on
Friday 27th September at
West Suffolk Crematorium,
Abbey Chapel at 4.30pm.
Family flowers only but donations if desired
made payable to Cancer Research UK or
Dementia Research UK can be made at the service or care of Lydia and David Turner,
Thetford & District
Funeral Services,
15-15A Old Market Street,
Thetford, Norfolk IP242EQ
Tel: 01842 761333
Published in Haverhill Echo on Sept. 18, 2019