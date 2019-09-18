Home

June WALLIS

Notice

June WALLIS Notice
WALLIS

June

Of Great Cornard

aged 89 years, passed away peacefully

at Ford Place Nursing Home Thetford.

Dearly loved Mum, Nannie, Great nannie,

Auntie and friend.

Funeral Service on

Friday 27th September at

West Suffolk Crematorium,

Abbey Chapel at 4.30pm.

Family flowers only but donations if desired

made payable to Cancer Research UK or

Dementia Research UK can be made at the service or care of Lydia and David Turner,

Thetford & District

Funeral Services,

15-15A Old Market Street,

Thetford, Norfolk IP242EQ

Tel: 01842 761333
Published in Haverhill Echo on Sept. 18, 2019
