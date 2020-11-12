Home

of Haverhill; Passed away suddenly on Thursday 1st October 2020, aged 63 years. Dearly loved brother of Judith, brother-in-law of Brian and uncle of Richard. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service has taken place. The family wish to thank all who sent kind messages of sympathy and those who sent such kind donations for the British Heart Foundation in his memory, c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE. Please accept this as an expression of their sincere gratitude.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Nov. 12, 2020
