|
|
MOORE
Kenneth (Ken)
formerly of Eastern Avenue, Haverhill passed away peacefully at The Meadows Care Home on Wednesday 19th August 2020, aged 89 years. Devoted husband of the late Barbara, much loved dad of Duncan, Mandy, Julie and Chris, adored grandad of Molly and Amy, and a dear brother to many. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Due to current restrictions attendance is limited to close family and friends. However if you wish to pay your respects the hearse will pass through Eastern Avenue at approximately 12noon on Thursday 17th September. Family flowers only please, but if wished donations made payable to H. J. Paintin Ltd Donation Account (to benefit the Activity Fund at the Meadows Care Home) may be sent to us at H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Sept. 3, 2020