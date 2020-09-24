Home

The family of the late Ken wish to thank all who sent kind messages of sympathy and support following their sad bereavement. The family express their gratitude to Suffolk Fire Service and the staff at the Meadows Care Home who joined family and friends to celebrate his life. Thanks also to those who were able to attend the funeral, paid respects on the route and sent such kind donations for H. J. Paintin Ltd Donation Account (to benefit the Activity Fund at The Meadows Care Home) in his memory.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Sept. 24, 2020
