|
|
PAGE
Kenneth Richard
'Ken'
of Haverhill. Sadly passed away at Addenbrooke's Hospital on Monday 25th November 2019, aged 75 years. He was a much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be greatly missed. A funeral service to celebrate Ken's life will take place at Cam Valley Crematorium, Great Chesterford, CB10 1FE on Monday 16th December 2019 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The PBC Foundation (UK) Ltd can be made via Ken's personal 'In Memory' Page at www.peasgoodandskeates.co.uk
Published in Haverhill Echo on Dec. 5, 2019