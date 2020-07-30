Home

More Obituaries for Lawrence FRASER
Lawrence FRASER

Lawrence FRASER Notice
FRASER

Lawrence Ernest

'Larry'

of Haverhill, sadly passed away unexpectedly at Addenbrooke's Hospital on Monday 20th July 2020, aged 79 years. Adored husband of Pearl, much loved father and grandfather and regular member of the Old Independent Church, Haverhill for many years, he will be dearly missed by all his family and many friends. Due to current restrictions, the funeral service will be for family members only, a Service of Thanksgiving will be held at a later date. Immediate family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in memory of Larry may be made payable to British Heart Foundation and sent c/o Peasgood & Skeates, 12-14 Queen Street, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9EF. Alternatively, these may be made by visiting Larry's personal 'In Memory' Page at www.peasgoodandskeates.co.uk.
Published in Haverhill Echo on July 30, 2020
