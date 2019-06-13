Home

Passed away peacefully on 4th June, aged 82 years. Much loved husband of Enid, dearly loved dad of Sarah and Peter, loving grandad of Luke and Ellie, also dear brother of Kathryn and Janet. Funeral Service will take place at Rawdon Crematorium, Leeds on Thursday 20th June at 12.20pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Les may be made to Yorkshire Cancer Research and Dementia UK, a box for which will be available at the service. Any enquiries to Denison's Funeral Service, Guiseley. Tel: 01943 872619
Published in Haverhill Echo on June 13, 2019
