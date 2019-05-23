|
|
HUGHES
Lesley
Passed away peacefully at Symonds House Nursing Home, Linton on Wednesday 15th May 2019, aged 67 years. Dearly loved mum of Nick and Gareth. A funeral service to Celebrate Lesley's Life will be held in The Lodge at Barton Glebe, Woodland Burial Ground, Barton, Cambridge, CB23 7BN on Friday 24th May at 12.00noon, followed by interment in the burial ground. Refreshments will be available afterwards in the Lodge. No flowers please, but if wished, donations in Lesley's memory may be made payable to Symonds House and left in the collection box provided at the service or may be sent c/o Peasgood & Skeates, 12-14 Queen Street, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9EF.
Published in Haverhill Echo on May 23, 2019