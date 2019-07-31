|
|
FARRANT
Linda of Kedington; Passed away peacefully on Sunday 21st July 2019, aged 65 years. Dearly loved wife to David (Sid), much loved mum to Natasha, Stacy, David and Martyn, a loving nanny and sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service at The Old Independent Church, Haverhill on Tuesday 13th August at 11.30am followed by interment in Haverhill Cemetery. Family flowers only please, but if wished, donations for Macmillan Cancer Support or Old Independent Church, Haverhill may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on July 31, 2019