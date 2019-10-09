Home

HJ Paintin Ltd
43 High Street
Linton, Cambridgeshire CB21 4HS
01223 891226
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
12:30
St Mary's Parish Church
Steeple Bumpstead
Malcolm CULLUP

Malcolm CULLUP Notice
CULLUP

Malcolm

of Steeple Bumpstead, passed away peacefully at Addenbrooke's Hospital with his family beside him on Tuesday 1st October 2019, aged 71 years. Beloved husband to Jenny, loving father to Emma, Hannah & Don, special grandad to Katie, fondest "Dadda" to Sophie and Chloe and dear brother to Jill & Roland and Paul. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service at St Mary's Parish Church, Steeple Bumpstead on Thursday 17th October at 12.30pm followed by committal at Cam Valley Crematorium, Great Chesterford (CB10 1RP). Family flowers only please, but if wished donations may be made payable to Muscular Dystrophy UK (to benefit The Congenital Myotonic Dystrophy Fight Fund) or East Anglian Air Ambulance and sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd., 43 High Street, Linton, Cambridge, CB21 4HS.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Oct. 9, 2019
