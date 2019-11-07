|
CULLUP
Malcolm
Jenny, Emma, Hannah and the family of the late Malcolm wish to thank all who sent thoughtful messages of sympathy, and provided support following their very sad bereavement. Thanks also to those who attended the funeral service and sent such kind donations for Muscular Dystrophy UK (to benefit the Congenital Myotonic Dystrophy Fight Fund) and the East Anglian Air Ambulance in his memory. Special thanks are due to the staff on Ward N3 at Addenbrooke's Hospital for their kind support, Rev. Canon Jonathon Lowe and to all at H.J. Paintin Ltd, Funeral Directors. Please accept this as an acknowledgement of their most heartfelt gratitude.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Nov. 7, 2019