Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020
11:30
St Mary's Church
Haverhill
Interment
Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020
Haverhill Cemetery
Haverhill
ALEXANDER (née Alefounder),

Margaret Ann

of Haverhill, passed away suddenly at Addenbrooke's Hospital on Thursday 8th October 2020, aged 76 years. Beloved wife of Lionel, dearly loved Mum of Kim and Darryl, treasured Nana of Natasha, Ashleigh, Aelesia and Evie. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service at St Mary's Church, Haverhill on Thursday 5th November at 11.30am followed by interment in Haverhill Cemetery. Due to the current restrictions attendance is limited to close family and friends only. Flowers or if wished, donations to ACT (to benefit The Wolfson and Endocrine Clinic at Addenbrooke's Hospital) may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Oct. 22, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -