FAGENCE
Margaret Irene
We, Wendy and Caroline would like to thank all of Margaret's friends and neighbours for the many cards and heartfelt words of sympathy following the recent sad loss of our Mum. Our grateful thanks go to the staff at Addenbrooke's Hospital and Arthur Rank Hospice for the excellent care she received. We extend our thanks to everybody who has passed on their condolences and attended the service of celebration and appreciate the generous donations for Arthur Rank Hospice Charity. Special thanks go to the Balsham Singers and all those who contributed to the service. Please accept this as an expression of our sincere gratitude.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Nov. 14, 2019