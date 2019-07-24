|
HUNT
Marlene of Hundon, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday 11th July 2019. Beloved wife of the late Les, dearly loved mum of Russell, Joanne and Andrew and an adored nan and great-nan. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel on Wednesday 31st July at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please, but if wished, donations for Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd., 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on July 24, 2019