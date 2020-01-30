|
BALLS
Mary Eunice formerly of Weston Colville; Passed away peacefully at Symonds House, Linton on Saturday 11th January 2020, in her 90th year. Much loved sister to Jean and the late Owen, dearest sister-in-law to John and Maureen and a loving auntie and great-auntie. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Thursday 6th February at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, but if wished donations for Symonds House Nursing Home (to help towards activities for the residents) may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 43 High Street, Linton, Cambridge, CB21 4HS.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Jan. 30, 2020