HJ Paintin Ltd
43 High Street
Linton, Cambridgeshire CB21 4HS
01223 891226
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:30
West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel
Mary BALLS

Mary BALLS
BALLS

Mary Eunice formerly of Weston Colville; Passed away peacefully at Symonds House, Linton on Saturday 11th January 2020, in her 90th year. Much loved sister to Jean and the late Owen, dearest sister-in-law to John and Maureen and a loving auntie and great-auntie. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Thursday 6th February at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, but if wished donations for Symonds House Nursing Home (to help towards activities for the residents) may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 43 High Street, Linton, Cambridge, CB21 4HS.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Jan. 30, 2020
