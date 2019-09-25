Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
14:30
St Augustine Church
Birdbrook
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary SARE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary SARE

Notice Condolences

Mary SARE Notice
SARE

Mary Doreen of Birdbrook and Haverhill; passed to rest on Monday 9th September 2019, aged 93 years. A much loved sister and cousin. Dedicated Nurse at The University College Hospital, London from 1945-1983. She was dearly loved and respected by everyone. Funeral Service at St Augustine Church, Birdbrook on Thursday 3rd October at 2.30pm followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please, but if wished, donations for UCH London Nurses' Charity may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.