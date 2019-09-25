|
SARE
Mary Doreen of Birdbrook and Haverhill; passed to rest on Monday 9th September 2019, aged 93 years. A much loved sister and cousin. Dedicated Nurse at The University College Hospital, London from 1945-1983. She was dearly loved and respected by everyone. Funeral Service at St Augustine Church, Birdbrook on Thursday 3rd October at 2.30pm followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please, but if wished, donations for UCH London Nurses' Charity may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
