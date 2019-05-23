Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen LANG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen LANG

Notice Condolences

Maureen LANG Notice
LANG
Maureen Diana
Passed away at St. Nicholas Hospice on May 9th 2019, aged 89 years. Loving widow of Geri, and much loved mother,
grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. Funeral Service will take place at West Suffolk Crematorium,
St Edmunds Chapel on Wednesday 5th June at 3:00pm to be followed by a celebration of her life. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to St. Nicholas Hospice Care c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North,
Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH Tel 01284 723889 or online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk via tribute page.
Published in Haverhill Echo on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
Download Now