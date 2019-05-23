|
LANG
Maureen Diana
Passed away at St. Nicholas Hospice on May 9th 2019, aged 89 years. Loving widow of Geri, and much loved mother,
grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. Funeral Service will take place at West Suffolk Crematorium,
St Edmunds Chapel on Wednesday 5th June at 3:00pm to be followed by a celebration of her life. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to St. Nicholas Hospice Care c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North,
Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH Tel 01284 723889 or online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk via tribute page.
Published in Haverhill Echo on May 23, 2019